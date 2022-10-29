In a hurry

This refers to the article, ‘Resurrecting the human soul’ (Oct 28) by Raoof Hasan. The writer claims, “in spite of having to tackle some unprecedented challenges not confined to Covid-19 alone, the PTI government had succeeded in putting the country on an upward economic trajectory by the end of its third year in power.” However, one believes that had Imran Khan’s government remained in power, it would have become unpopular because of the rising inflation that primarily resulted from the harsh policies that his government implemented to secure a bailout package from the IMF. It was this reason that prompted Nawaz Sharif to oppose the takeover of government back in April.

As far as the long march is concerned, massive and charged crowds reaching Islamabad from all over the country will be disastrous for not only the country but also Khan’s politics. If he has waited for over two decades to get the opportunity to rule the country, why can’t he wait patiently for less than a year for conditions to stabilize for smooth elections? But he is in a great hurry to become prime minister before various cases against him get finalized and his artificially raised popularity evaporates.

SRH Hashmi

Karachi