Disappointed

The recent defeats of our cricket team – in the Asia Cup and against India and Zimbabwe in the ongoing T20 Cup – have prompted cricket fans to point their fingers at selectors and the team management for these losses. After the defeat in the Asia Cup, the management should have looked into the reasons behind these losses and took corrective measures for the T20 Cup. I think that Sarfaraz Ahmed’s exclusion from the team is a reason for back-to-back defeats. He had the ability to pull the team out of crisis. Unfortunately, he was unceremoniously removed from the team for unknown reasons. The same attitude is shown to other good cricketers who have proved themselves in first-class cricket but have been ignored by the selection committee. I hold the PCB chairman responsible for these defeats. It is time to revisit the selection strategy which should be based purely on merit.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi