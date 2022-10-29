Election for tehsil deputy chairmen sought

MANSEHRA: The chairmen of villages and neighbourhood councils on Friday demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce schedule for election of the offices of the tehsil deputy chairmen.

“Over seven months had passed since the local government elections were held in the province. However, the election for tehsil deputy chairmen is yet to be held,” Basharat Ali Swati, the chairman of Safada Village Council, told reporters after a meeting of village and neighbourhood councils chairmen.

He said that the chairmen of village and neighbourhood councils welcomed the announcement of honorarium and other facilities for heads of local governments in the meeting.

“These bodies are still without the development funds and the government should release funds immediately so that civic infrastructure could be built,” Swati said.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had announced to empower village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen to sign the cheques and other documents. “The chief minister should notify cheques signing powers to chairmen along with secretaries,” he added.