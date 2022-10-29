Colony for employees on the cards: mayor

PESHAWAR: Mayor Haji Zubair Ali said on Friday that a residential colony would be constructed for the employees of the Capital Metropolitan government.

He said this during a meeting that was also attended by Director General Capital Metropolitan Government Arshad Ali, Director East Syed Waqas Shah, Director Estate Management Mian Anis and Director Administration Muhammad Idrees.

The meeting was told that the officials concerned would visit various areas on November 1 to identify a suitable place for a residential colony.

It was said that the plan had been devised to calculate the area required for the colony according to the number of employees.

Addressing the meeting, the mayor said that the colony would have all

the amenities of life including mosque, school, dispensary, tube-well and playground.

He said that efforts would be made to materialise the project as soon as possible