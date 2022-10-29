Officials, Kukikhel elders agree to resolve issues through jirga

PESHAWAR: The Kukikhel tribal elders and commissioner Peshawar have agreed to resolve the longstanding issues of Regi Model Town – the lone mega housing project of the provincial government in the city- through a jirga.

Chairing a meeting of the Kukikhel elders, Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Khan Mahsud said that Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had personally taken interest in a peaceful solution to the longstanding issues in the mega housing project of the province.

Besides Kukikhel tribe elders, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner Khyber tribal district Shah Fahad, Director General Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Fayyaz Ali Shah, Senior Superintendent of Police (operation) Peshawar Kashif Aftab Ahmad Abbasi were also present.

Riaz Mahsud said that the issues were mostly related to Zone 1, Zone 3 and Zone 5, which needed to be resolved at the earliest. The government officials and the Kukikhel tribal elders agreed to resolve all the issues as per the Pakhtuns’ traditions and jirga.

The commissioner formed a committee under the supervision of assistant commissioner Jamrud subdivision of Khyber tribal district to hold the jirga meeting with the Kukikhel elders on a daily basis and then convene the jirga meeting in the commissioner office every week to discuss the jirga proceedings and progress.

Riaz Mahsud thanked the Kukikhel tribal elders for their cooperation and said both the government and the tribal elders were serious and sincere in the peaceful resolution of the issues of the Regi Model Town.

He said he was confident that all pending issues would be resolved peacefully and it would enable the government to complete the remaining civil works in the housing scheme.

Regi Model Town is the best example of long negligence of all the successive governments as none of them took serious interest in issues related to the largest housing project of the province launched 28 years ago.

Many plot owners of the project had died while waiting to have their home in the township. The PDA is mainly held responsible for the long delay in materialising the project, as it neither completed development work in the township nor stopped Qabza mafia from illegal construction in different zones, particularly in zones 1-3 and 5.