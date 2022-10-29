Woman killed, 7 injured in Balakot road mishap

MANSEHRA: A woman was killed and seven persons sustained injuries when a passenger jeep plunged into a ravine in the Goscha area of Balakot on Friday evening.

The vehicle was on the way to the Danna area from Goscha when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn on a bumpy road. As a result, the vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the ravine.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Balakot where doctors pronounced a woman, stated to be the wife of Noor Rehman, dead.

The seven injured, including women, were referred to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital from Balakot hospital where the condition of two of them was stated to be critical.