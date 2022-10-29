Official visits health facilities in Lakki

LAKKI MARWAT: Deputy Commissioner Fazal Akbar visited health facilities in Abakhel union council and other remote localities in the district on Friday.

Accompanied by District Health Officer Dr Abdugul, the DC checked the record of vaccinated children and inspected facilities available in the health centres.

On the occasion, the DHO discussed the arrangements made for immunisation of children against polio. The DC appreciated polio workers and declared them the real heroes for the commitment to save children from the deadly disease.

He also appreciated policemen for providing foolproof security to polio teams and said that provision of security had enabled the teams to achieve the vaccination targets. He asked parents not to believe in misconceptions about anti-polio vaccines and must vaccinate their children.