G M Bashir to qualify for ISSF President’s Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Ghulam Mustafa Bashir is all set to qualify for the prestigious ISSF President’s Cup that is to be held in Cairo from November 28 to December 4.

“He will be the second shooter from Pakistan to qualify for this highest-ranked event in the world of shooting,” said Razi Ahmed Khan, Secretary National Rifle Association of Pakistan, while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that last year Gulfam Joseph qualified for this event. Only 12 top ranked athletes in individual Olympic events are eligible to participate in the President’s Cup.

According to the latest rankings by International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), G M Bashir has been ranked 7th in the 25 rapid fire pistol category.

This is his career best ranking which he achieved after showing excellent performance at ISSF World Cup in Egypt recently.

Bashir won bronze medal at the championship and created history by becoming the first Pakistani shooter to win a medal at any World Championship.

His performance also earned him a quota place for Paris Olympics 2024 and he will be the second shooter (after Khurrum Inam) to participate in three Olympics.