Federations asked to wait for Election Commission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has asked the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to defer the November’s election, meant to elect new office-bearers till the time the Board decides on the establishment of Election Commission to conduct federation elections.

The PTF elections were set to be held on November 5 in Islamabad with all the units already communicated to attend the electoral meeting.

“As per directions of the Islamabad High Court, no elections of the federations can be conducted till the notification of election commission under the PSB Constitution 2022,” the letter says.

“In view of these reasons, PTF is advised not to conduct its next term elections, until the PSB could notify the Election Commission as per directions of the worthy court,” the letter said.

When The News approached a PSB official, he confirmed that such a letter has been sent to all affiliated federations. “We don’t want federations to conduct their elections till the time the PSB constitutes an election commission.”

The official said that PSB is in the final stages of constituting the election commission. “Soon we are convening the first meeting of the new PSB Board. Hopefully, the decision to constitute the election commission will be taken in that meeting,” he said.

The President of the Board Ehsanur Rehman Mazari has recently reconstituted the Board.

People's Party stalwart Faratullah Babar, former Pakistan Davis Cup captain Rashid Malik, President/secretary General Pakistan Billiard and Snooker Association and Cycling federation were included on the Board.

The PSB Board was constituted in February 2022 and included a majority of the members having a close association with the PTI government headed by Imran Khan. There have been concerns on the inclusion of some of the members who have a close association with the previous government (PTI). Usually, the new government reconstitutes the Board having its own members-which is the normal practice.