Trump puts blame on PGA Tour for LIV split

DORAL: Former United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the PGA Tour "blew a great opportunity" by not making a deal with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf.
Trump is hosting LIV´s season-ending team championship at his Trump National course near Miami, starting on Friday, and praised the breakaway circuit and their Saudi backers.
"I think the Tour really blew a great opportunity and now they are in a much more difficult position," Trump told reporters after playing 18 holes in the Pro Am competition. "It´s big time, it´s big time money, unlimited money, they love golf, they actually love golf and the Saudis have done a fantastic job," Trump said.
"The enthusiasm, you hear the music, you hear a lot of things, it´s different and so we are having a good time," he said. Asked whether he thought LIV represented the future of golf though Trump was more cautious but placed the blame for the split firmly on the established PGA Tour´s leadership.
