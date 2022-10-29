Abdullah leads in Sindh Amateur

KARACHI: Young Abdullah Ansar took a two-shot lead in the Sindh Amateur Golf Championship which teed off here at the Karachi Golf Club on Friday.
Abdullah carded an impressive 73 and finished ahead of Arsalan Shikoh (75), Cdre Abdul Rehman (75) and Qasim Ali Khan (75). The trio were followed by Daniyal Khan (76). This year three of the top national players -- Omar Khalid, Yashal Shah and Saim Shazli are not taking part in the event as they are currently playing in the Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Championship in Thailand.
