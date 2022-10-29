Sri Lanka first to arrive for Asian Taekwondo

ISLAMABAD: An eleven-member Sri Lankan taekwondo contingent reached Islamabad Friday to participate in the Asian Championship to be organised in Pakistan for the first time.

The 4th Combaxx Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship begins from Nov 1 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex.

Sri Lankan athlete Madhushika Madushani was excited to be in Pakistan. “Pakistan is known for traditional hospitality and unique aromatic dishes”, she said. Taekwondo officials from Iraq also reached Islamabad late Friday evening.