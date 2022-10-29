Containers’ return adds miseries to residents’ life

Our correspondent By

Islamabad : Hundreds of shipping containers have been placed on all the main roads in the capital city of Islamabad in the backdrop of long march called by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

According to the details, the federal government has placed a large number of containers to block the roads especially in and around the red zone area of the city.

The diversion of traffic from one road to another has caused public inconvenience as the people are facing difficulties to reach their destinations. In the Red Zone, police blocked the entrance points with the help of containers that again caused inconvenience to the people who wanted to go to this area for different purposes.

The government officials have said that these containers were brought from different cities like Faisalabad and Lahore and would be given back to their owners after long march.

The motorists have currently no idea about how to avoid road blockades because many of them have no information regarding blocking and opening of roads.

The residents of Islamabad have been facing similar kind of situation since long as whenever any political party or religious group holds long march towards the federal capital the government uses shipping containers to seal almost all entry points and main roads to avoid any untoward situation.

Apart from all these perceived problems for the residents, the local traders and shopkeepers are hoping for a big boost in their sales when thousands of participants of the long march will reach Islamabad. Given the past experiences, it can be said whenever any party or group brought long march to Islamabad the local shopkeepers and vendors earned huge profits.