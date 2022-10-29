Protest against ‘forced’ conversion of gas to RLNG

Rawalpindi: Restaurants owners and traders of twin cities have rejected ‘forced’ conversion of their natural gas connections to re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) and threatened to stage a protest for not withdrawing the notification of cancelling the Tariff Agreement by next week.

Addressing a press conference in National Press Club of Islamabad, local eateries as well as traders rejected the decision of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) of cancelling the Tariff Agreement of 1962 according to which the traders and restaurants of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were being supplied the natural gas.

As per the new arrangement, some 2,700 commercial connections are being converted to RLNG. The SNGPL warned disconnection of supply in case the commercial consumer would not give consent to RLNG.

Chaudhry Mohammad Farooq, president, All Rawalpindi Restaurants Association said that the new arrangement would increase gas tariff up to 400pc.

He warned that in case their demands are not met, they would bring thousands of employees working in restaurants and other outlets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad in the federal capital as protest.

He appealed the PM to take notice of this decision since it would render thousands of workers jobless and the price hike of up to 400pc.