Crackdown on beggars

Islamabad: The Islamabad police have arrested 2,044 professional beggars including 235 handlers during the ongoing year, police said.

IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan directed a massive crackdown was underway against the alms-seekers and their facilitators in order to purge the menace from society, a police said.

He said that, DIG (Operations), Sohail Zafar Chatha had tasked SSP investigation to formulate teams and tighten the noose around beggar mafia.

Similarly, all the zonal SPs and Station House Officers were also directed to lodge First Information Reports (FIRs) against the culprits under Human Trafficking Act.

Telling details of the nabbed person, he said around 467 FIRs were registered against 2,044 alms-seekers. Whereas 949 men, 822 women and 38 transgenders were challaned. Police teams arrested 235 handlers and cases were registered under Human Trafficking Act 2018.

Likewise, 2,142 men, 733 women, 4,530 children, 775 girls and 60 eunuchs were sent to Edhi Homes and Shelter Homes, he added.