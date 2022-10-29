Police hold flag-march to maintain peace

Islamabad: Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar has said that Islamabad police have made a comprehensive security plan to maintain high vigilance in the city.

Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, Islamabad Capital Police conducted a flag march in different areas to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city.

The flag march was headed by SSP (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar. Superintendents of Police, City Zone, Industrial Area and Rural were also present during the flag march.

SSP (Operations) said that flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like previous years to maintain law and order in the city.

All zonal SDPOs, SHOs of police stations, Islamabad traffic police personnel, Bravo vehicles, police commandos, Rescue-15 police personnel and patrolling police personnel participated in the flag march.

Flag march started from the Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the capital city.