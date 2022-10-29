People to mark new history of long march: minister

LAHORE:Senior PTI leader and Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid has said in a special statement on the occasion of the departure of Imran Khan's long march that the people of Pakistan would mark a new history of the long march because every child, old and young person had come out of the house holding the PTI flag for freedom. Mian Mehmood-ur-Rashid said that the long march had made Liberty Chowk a metaphor of real liberty for the Pakistani nation.

In response to the press conference of the Federal Interior Minister, he said that Rana Sanaullah's rhetoric slogans would last for a short time. He added, "the panic and fear of Rana Sanaullah is understandable because now the fake power of his leaders is in serious danger.