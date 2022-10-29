Long march: Massive traffic jams witnessed in City

LAHORE:Massive traffic jams were witnessed during the PTI’s long march in the provincial metropolis Friday. The PTI activists started reaching Liberty Chowk after Juma prayers which led to traffic clogs in Gulberg and its linking arteries. Long queues of vehicles were witnessed on Ferozepur Road, Jail Road, main Boulevard Gulberg, Lower Mall and Shahdara.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police released traffic advisory and deputed traffic wardens on the long march route. Around nine DSPs were deputed under the supervision of Divisional SPs, 828 traffic wardens and 22 fork lifters were also deployed. The long march will reach Data Sahib from Liberty Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, Mozang, Lytton Road and Civil Secretariat. From Data Sahib, it will continue on the route towards Azadi Flyover. CTO Lahore appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel on long march route.

CTO Muntazir Mehdi said that additional personnel had been deployed for the convenience of the citizens. Police diverted traffic towards alternate routes to maintain flow of traffic. Citizens will be informed through Rasta app, Rasta FM and social and electronic media, said Mehdi. CTO visited Liberty Chowk and various diversion points to review the traffic arrangements and gave a briefing to the wardens on duty.