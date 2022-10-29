Murder accused shot dead

LAHORE:A 45-year-old lawyer, an accused of murder of his wife, was shot dead in the Faisal Town area Friday. Reportedly, the Victim Faisal Shahzad advocate was sitting in his real estate office when two unidentified suspected motorcyclists reached there and opened fire at him. He received bullet injuries and died on the spot. He remained in jail for five months in his wife’s murder case. His family in an FIR has alleged Ali Ahmad, Muzammal Yaseen, Sajjad Shafi behind the murder. They alleged that the nominated suspects were frustrated over release of the victim.

SUICIDE: Two cases of suicide, by an 18-year-old woman and a 25-year-old youth, have been reported here Friday. The first case was reported in the Haier area where an 18-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging herself. Reportedly, the victim was frustrated due to her personal issues. She was so disturbed that on the day of the incident she locked herself in a room and hanged herself with a ceiling fan. She died instantly. Police removed the body to morgue. A 25-year-old man committed suicide over unemployment in the North Cantonment police limits. The victim identified as Ahmad Ali, a resident of Al Faisal Town, was unemployed and severely frustrated due to it.

found dead: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Qila Gujar Singh police on Friday. Some passersby spotted the body lying near Chowk Hall Road and informed the police. Police claimed that the victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs. Edhi volunteers shifted the body to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,065 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 1,104 were injured. Out of this, 596 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 508 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.