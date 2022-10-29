Cabinet Committee approves draft amendment to Coop Societies Act, 1993’

LAHORE:The Standing Committee of Cabinet on Legislative Business (SCCLB) has approved draft amendment to the ‘Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies (Dissolution) Act, 1993’ paving way for referring cases regarding cooperative societies to district and session judge level.

Provincial minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Cooperatives and Environmental Protection Basharat Raja chaired the meeting through a video link from Rawalpindi. “As a result of this decision, cases could be shifted from the cooperative judge of Lahore High Court to the relevant session judge reducing burden on the cooperative court”, observed the minister.

The Cabinet Committee also approved the detachment of four public sector colleges of Gujrat from the University of Gujrat (UoG). As per the decision, Govt College, Govt Degree College for Women Railway Road, Govt Fatima Jinnah College for Women and Govt College for Women Murghazar Colony Gujrat will be brought back under the administrative control of Higher Education Dept.