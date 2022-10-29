Governor signs four bills

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman on Friday assented four bills sent by the Punjab Assembly. The said bills have become Acts after the assent of the Governor and shall come into force immediately.

These bills include The Forest (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Punjab Occupational Safety Health (Amendment) Bill 2020, The Punjab Seed Corporation (Amendment) Bill 2022 and The Factories (Amendment) Bill 2022.

The governor assented the bills in the public interest, recognising the privilege of the assembly, despite not adopting a proper route by the Punjab Assembly and not making the reform proposals a part of these laws.

The governor said in a statement on this occasion that stability in the country, adherence to the constitution and law is a priority. He said that as governor it was his responsibility to review the bills in the interest of the people and if there was a need to reform, then give suggestions. He said that in case of any deficiency or error in the bills, he sent it back with the intention of correction by fulfilling his constitutional duty. He said PMLN believed in promotion of democratic values, supremacy of constitution and law.

gives away degrees to 8,427 students: The 9th convocation of University of Education (UOE) was held at the university’s Main Campus, Township here Friday which was presided over by Punjab Governor/Chancellor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman.

UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, VCs of various universities, faculty members and students attended the convocation in which 20 PhD degrees, 293 MPhil/MS and 8,427 undergraduate and post graduates were conferred degrees while 53 graduating students were awarded gold, bronze and silver medals for outstanding positions.

Addressing the ceremony, Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman congratulated the students and said education was the most powerful weapon, which guaranteed the success of not only an individual or a family, but the entire nation. Keeping this in vision, the government was committed to promoting higher education in the country, in which merit and transparency were given priority, he added.

Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha while congratulating the students and their parents said that since its establishment in 2002, the University of Education had trained thousands of students who were serving the country in various fields. University of Education, Lahore has shown unparalleled performance in terms of knowledge and research and services to society for the last 20 years, he added. The university is paying full attention to developing the infrastructure of its campuses, libraries, I&T & science labs according to modern requirements, campuses are also being provided with high speed internet facility, he said and added currently, the university consists of five divisions, nine campuses and 67 affiliated colleges, where a total of more than 43,000 students were studying.