Pervaiz reviews long march security

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi presided over a meeting at CM Office Friday in which matters pertaining to the security arrangements of the long march, route of the long march and deployment of police force came under review.

The chief minister directed to ensure foolproof security arrangements for the long march, adding that special arrangements should be made to maintain the law and order on the whole route of the long march.

He asserted to ensure implementation of the formulated security plan in letter and spirit, adding that the police and the administration should not leave any stone unturned for the security of the lives and properties of the people. He directed that all the departments concerned should ensure to maintain law and order under an excellent coordination mechanism, adding that substitute arrangements should be made in order to maintain the smooth flow of traffic. The CM directed the coordination committee to hold their meetings on a daily basis and steps should be taken in the perspective of the situation. He directed to call for additional police force from the other cities forthwith and should be deputed on the routes. He directed to continuously monitor the long march by the drone and CCTV cameras.

The CM directed to make excellent food arrangements for the police personnel deputed on their duties, adding that security arrangements should be beefed up in the sensitive areas. He revealed that a comprehensive security plan was prepared for the long march, adding that the security plan would be ensured to be implemented in letter and spirit and the whole route would be kept under surveillance.

Sri Lankan envoy: Consul General of Sri Lanka Yasin Joya called on Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi at his office and appreciated the steps taken by the Punjab government to provide relief to the common man.

The CM has taken important steps for the public welfare in a short period while steps for the rehabilitation of the flood victims are praiseworthy, he noted. Pervaiz Elahi said that he was working day and night for the prosperity of the people. The PMLN government stopped working on his projects during its tenure which increased the cost and burdened the exchequer, he spoke. “I ordered to resume work on the stopped projects and am trying hard to provide maximum relief to the people in a short period,” he concluded.

greeted: The chief minister congratulated Malaika Ghous, daughter of PMLQ president in Canada, Ghous Dar, on her success in the Toronto Schools Board of Trustee elections and expressed best wishes for her. Malaika Ghous, a 22-year-old student, has won the Toronto Schools Board of Trustee elections by defeating seven contenders.

condolences: Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi visited the residence of late DIG, Chaudhry Shafqaat Ahmad, for condolence. They offered Fateha for the departed soul and extended sympathies to the deceased's brother Chaudhry Khaliq-uz-Zaman, Prosecutor General Punjab; sons Hamza Shafqaat, former DC Islamabad; Hasan Shafqaat, DS Prime Minister's Office, Hashim Shafqaat, Hasam Shafqaat advocate, and Haider Shafqaat, DS Punjab Assembly. Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi prayed that Allah Almighty may rest the departed soul in peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.