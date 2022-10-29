Global warming palpable for 96pc of humans

PARIS: Whether they realised it or not, some 7.6 billion people -- 96 percent of humanity -- felt global warming´s impact on temperatures over the last 12 months, researchers have said. But some regions felt it far more sharply and frequently than others, according to a report based on peer-reviewed methods from Climate Central, a climate science think tank.
People in tropical regions and on small islands surrounded by heat-absorbing oceans were disproportionately impacted by human-induced temperature increases to which they barely contributed.
