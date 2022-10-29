 
Saturday October 29, 2022
Russia mobilises 300,000 reservists

By AFP
October 29, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia mobilised 300,000 reservists in just over a month to join Moscow´s offensive in Ukraine, a top official said on Friday. President Vladimir Putin announced last month a partial mobilisation to prop up his troops in Ukraine, where Russia has recently suffered defeats on the ground.

