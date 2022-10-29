Citizen kills suspected robber

A citizen shot and killed a suspected robber in the Shah Latif locality on Friday. Shah Latif police said two robbers were looting a citizen, namely Mansoor, at gunpoint in Sarhandi Goth when the citizen opened fire at them, killing one of them.

Residents of the area caught another robber and beat him up before handing him over to the police. The dead robber was taken to Jinnah Postgradaute Medical Centre, where he was identified as 40-year-old Ghulam Shah, son of Ameer Shah, and his companion as Jami Shah.

Robbers kill citizen Robbers shot and killed a man for offering resistance during a mugging bid on Northern Bypass. Rescurs transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 30-year-old Moosa Khan, son of Tara Khan.

The Site Super Highway police said the victim had come to Karachi from Balochistan for his mother’s medical treatment. He was waiting for his relatives to receive him from the Northern Bypass when the robbers arrived and opened fire on him when he resisted giving away his money and other valuables to them.