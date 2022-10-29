Clifton rape victim records statement

A nine-year-old girl who was allegedly gang-raped in Karachi’s Clifton neighbourhood recorded on Friday her statement before a South District judicial magistrate.

The girl had along with her family come to Karachi after being left destitute by the recent floods in Shikarpur. She was kidnapped and sexually abused by two men within the jurisdiction of the Boat Basin police station on October 23. Both the suspects have been arrested and are currently in police custody on physical remand.

The investigating officer, DSP Fahmida Abbasi, produced the girl before Judicial Magistrate Tahmina Yasir to have her statement recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The statement was recorded by the magistrate in her chamber.

On October 27, the court had remanded the men in police custody for investigation until October 31. The IO stated that both suspects were involved in the heinous offence, and sought their custody for the investigation and the completion of the legal formalities, including the criminal record office (CRO).

During an identification parade before the magistrate, the victim had also picked out the two men as the ones who had kidnapped and subjected her to rape. An FIR was registered on the complaint of the girl’s mother at the Boat Basin police station under sections 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of 14), 376 (punishment for rape) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code.