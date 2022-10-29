Two private firm employees caught for cheating owner out of Rs600,000

Boat Basin police arrested two employees of a private company on Friday who had embezzled six hundred thousand rupees by staging a fake robbery.

Police officials said two employees of a private company had withdrawn Rs600,000 from a bank in Block 7 of the Clifton area on Thursday, but when they returned to their workplace, they told the owner of the company that the cash had been snatched by robbers.

On behalf of the company owner, the incident was reported to the Boat Basin police. The police, under the supervision of SP Clifton Ahmed Chaudhary, obtained CCTV footage of the incident and the call records of the employees. In a short time, the police solved the case after CCTV footage showed that the employees had staged a fake robbery and stolen the money.

The police arrested the employees, identified as Gaatshay, son of Ramshee, and Mehboob, and recovered the cash from their possession. According to the suspects, after withdrawing the cash from the bank, they kept the money with a friend in a nearby bungalow and staged a fake robbery. The previous criminal record of the suspects is being checked, and an investigation is being carried out.