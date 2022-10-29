Naveed urges export diversification

ISLAMABAD: Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar expressed Pakistan’s desire to diversify its export portfolio with the European Union (EU) in a meeting with executive vice president of EU Commission and EU Trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis in Brussels on Friday.

The minister was joined by ambassador to Belgium Luxembourg and the EU Asad Majeed Khan, said a press release from the Pakistan's embassy in Belgium.

During the meeting, Qamar underscored that the GSP Plus facility had been mutually beneficial and played an important role in the growth of trade between the two sides.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment towards the effective implementation of GSP Plus-related international conventions, hoping that the new scheme would continue to focus on its primary aims of sustainable development, good governance and poverty alleviation without overburdening the partner countries with fresh conditionalities.

Qamar said investment from the EU in manufacturing and agro-food sectors would help Pakistan diversify its exports to EU in a sustainable manner. Highlighting the importance of Pakistan-EU trade and investment relations, Dombrovskis affirmed EU Commission’s interest in further strengthening the partnership.