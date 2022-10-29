NBP Q3 profit falls by 7 percent as taxes increase

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) on Friday reported a 7 percent decrease in its third-quarter net profit, due to an increase in taxes.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the bank reported a net profit of Rs7.034 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, down from Rs7.594 billion during the same period the previous year.

The bank skipped any payout for this period.

Earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs3.29, compared with Rs3.55 last year.

The bank said its interest-earned income for the quarter rose to Rs152.875 billion, compared with Rs58.531 billion a year earlier. Interest expenses also remained higher at Rs125.325 billion from Rs33.514 billion a year ago.

The bank paid higher taxes of Rs7.561 billion during the period against Rs5.095 billion, which decreased the profit margins.

For the nine months period ended September 30, NBP recorded a net profit of Rs9.03 billion, down from Rs11.53 billion during the same period last year. EPS for the nine-month period was recorded at Rs9.03 compared to Rs11.53 in the same period a year ago.

NBP has achieved Rs5 trillion milestone in its balance sheet as its total assets increased by 34.3 percent to reach Rs5,168.0 billion from Rs3,846.7 billion at the end of 2021, a separate statement said.

This makes NBP the largest bank in Pakistan in terms of total assets. While investment increased by 73.2 percent to reach Rs3,356.6 billion, gross advances recorded 8.4 perccent growth to reach Rs1,415.4 billion.

Capital adequacy ratio improved to 21.85 percent from 20.39 percent at the end of 2021. “The bank enjoys highest credit ratings of AAA / A1+ for both long-term and short-term respectively as reaffirmed separately by both PACRA as well as VIS Credit Rating Company in June 2022,” it said.

PSO’s Q1 profit declines 81pc

Pakistan State Oil on Friday reported an 81 percent decrease in its first-quarter net profit, owing to an increase in the cost of products and finance costs.

The company reported a net profit of Rs2.147 billion for the quarter ended September 30, down from Rs11.537 billion the previous year.

PSO skipped any payout for this period.

EPS in Q1 stood at Rs3.72, compared with Rs24.93 in the same period last year.

Revenue for the company increased to Rs900.667 billion in Q1, compared with Rs469.580 billion during the same quarter a year earlier. However, the cost of products sold increased largely to Rs892.532 billion from Rs447.144 billion, which reduced the profit margins. Finance costs also increased to Rs5.427 billion from Rs1.078 billion.

The company said its other income for the period rose to Rs7.159 billion, compared with Rs1.803 billion the previous year.

Geo-political tension continued to cause significant fluctuations in the price of crude oil globally, whereas Pakistan experienced historic devastation due to flash floods, affecting one-third of the country and leaving 33 million people homeless. “Owing to these uncontrollable factors, the petroleum industry witnessed a sharp decline in consumption of all major products in the quarter as industry volumes decreased by 24.4 percent in white oil and 16.1 percent in black oil,” a PSO statement said.

Despite troubles, PSO’s market share increased by 1.3 percent in white oil and 1.6 percent in black oil, reaching 48.8 percent and 65.6 percent respectively, it noted.

However, the board expressed concern over mounting trade receivables, noting a significant increase compared to June 30, 2022. “The matter is being actively pursued with the concerned authorities for settlement,” the statement said.

Philip Morris Q3 profit rises 139pc

Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited net profit increased 139 percent to Rs842.314 million translating to EPS of Rs10.10 during the quarter ended September 30, a bourse filing said.

The company earned Rs351.003 million with EPS of Rs4.77 during the same quarter last year.

It also approved an interim dividend for the nine months ended September 30, at the rate of Rs1/ordinary share and Rs0.90/preference share to be paid to the shareholders.

Net turnover for the 9MCY22 was Rs14,966 million, up 17 percent against the same period last year.

It included domestic net turnover of Rs13,923 million, with an increase of 10.5 percent against the same period last year (reflecting excise-driven price increases) coupled with an exports turnover of Rs1,043 million.

Managing Director Roman Yazbeck said, “Economic and political uncertainty and unparalleled inflation are already putting huge pressure on businesses. Further, multiple increases in the excise rates on cigarettes during the year will make the operating environment more challenging for the compliant tax-paying industry.”