Pakistan’s sovereign bonds rise dispelling default concerns

KARACHI: Pakistan’s sovereign bonds's prices rose on Friday as expectations that the country would meet its foreign debt commitments on time have grown, allaying concerns about a default.

“Pakistan 2022 Eurobond price increases to $90, up from $83 in last 3 weeks. Seems that the market was slowly accepting what the Pakistan government said about paying the amount on maturity in the first week of December," Mohammed Sohail, the CEO of Topline Securities posted on his official Twitter handle.

“Pakistan Finance Minister (FM) just announced that they will pay the principal amount of Eurobond maturing in December 2022 and will not extend payment. This bond is trading at USD83 and in 12 months the government will pay USD100. Gain of USD17 in 2 months if FM fulfills his promise,” Sohail added. The yields on Pakistan’s dollar-denominated bonds went down. This showed that the investors’ worries that the nation would miss its obligation to repay credit holders $1 billion because the Sukuk was due to mature on December 5, 2022, have started to ease.

The yield on the five-year third Pakistan International Sukuk Company Limited fell to 110.66 from 119.68 percent.

The yield on a 10-year international bond, maturing on April 15, 2024, edged lower to 82.04 percent from 82.25 percent. Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said there has been some improvement but still yield was 110 percent for a Sukuk that was maturing in December, which was too high.

The other longer maturity bonds were trading at 30-40 cents to a dollar, he added.

“If December payment goes smooth, it will bring some confidence. However, Pakistan needs dollar flows to improve for the prices to improve significantly. The PM visit to China would be critical,” Rauf said.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad, at an event on Thursday, said the recent progress regarding international financial institutions is a positive development. He referred to the seventh and eighth reviews of the International Monetary Fund programme as well as the inflow of $1.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank. He said additional inflows from other multilateral and bilateral lenders, including Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, are also expected soon. He said these inflows would not only help the country meet its debt obligations, but also improve foreign exchange reserves.

On October 24 (Monday), Pakistan’s benchmark five-year credit default swap (CDS) increased by 3,071 basis points to 52.8 percent—the highest level since November 2009. This reflected investors’ doubts about the country’s ability to meet its foreign debt payments.