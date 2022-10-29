SBP imposes Rs290m in fines on six banks in July-Sept

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has imposed Rs290.36 million in penalties on six banks in the third quarter of 2022 for failing to follow its directives regarding foreign exchange, asset quality, and general banking operations, it said on Friday.

The banks include Bank Al Habib Limited, Meezan Bank Limited, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), MCB Bank Limited, JS Bank Limited, and Faysal Bank Limited.

A penalty of Rs140.030 million was imposed on Bank Al Habib, followed by Meezan Bank (Rs81.720 million), NBP (Rs25.875 million), MCB Bank (Rs19.223 million), JS Bank (Rs13.490 million) and Faysal Bank (Rs10.025 million).

The banks were fined for violating regulations related to customer due diligence and know your customer, foreign exchange trading, asset quality and general banking operations, the central bank said.

It has asked the banks to strengthen their controls and processes with respect to identified areas.

In early October, SBP governor Jameel Ahmad has briefed the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue of the National Assembly that inquiries had been made into the involvement of banks in exchange rate manipulation.

He told the panel that Allied Bank Limited, NBP, and Standard Chartered had each received show-cause notices. In the following stage, other banks would be investigated, he informed.

The committee thought that the banks made enormous profits during the volatility in the exchange rate and the spread between the interbank rate and the rate provided by exchange companies.

Ahmad promised the committee that after the investigation was over, those who had broken the rules would be penalised.

Last week, the financial Action Task Force (FTAF) removed Pakistan from a list of countries under “increased monitoring”, also known as the ‘grey list’.

As a result of the action plans, Pakistan had made significant improvements to strengthen the effectiveness of the framework for combating terrorism financing, it said.

Pakistan has strengthened effectiveness of its ant-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism regime and addressed technical deficiencies to meet the commitments of its action plans regarding strategic deficiencies that the FATF identified in June 2018 and June 2021, the latter of which was completed in advance of the deadlines, encompassing 34 action items in total, according to the FATF.