Rupee extends losses for third session

KARACHI: The rupee posted more losses on Friday on importer dollar demand, while political turmoil continued to weigh on investor sentiment, dealers said.

The local unit fell by 2.1 rupees against the dollar in the open market. The exchange companies quoted the rupee at 227.50 per dollar, compared with 225.40 on Thursday.

In the interbank market, the rupee declined 0.44 percent or 97 paisas to 222.47 per dollar.

"The demand for the dollar came from importers. However, because of the political unrest, exporters were hesitant to sell dollars," said a currency dealer.

Imran Khan, former prime minister, and his supporters began a ‘long march’ from Lahore to Islamabad in an effort to put pressure on the government to call for an early elections.

Dealers said the market was uneasy, tracking mounting tensions between the government and military forces and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the latter started its protest march.

"The foreign exchange market was in a panic. Investors were concerned about a possibility of the country becoming unstable,” said Malik Bostan, chairman of the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan.

“The political unrest would have a severe impact on the economy,” Bostan added.

He stated that politics, not fundamentals of the economy, had caused the recent episode of rupee devaluation. He continued by saying that the market was worried about whether the long march would be peaceful.

On the economic front, some good news is on the way though. Mohammed bin Salman, crown prince of Saudi Arabia, is scheduled to visit Pakistan soon, which might open a door for Saudi investment in Pakistan, according to Bostan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the kingdom would establish an oil refinery at a cost of $10-12 billion in the country.

The central bank’s foreign exchange reserves fell by $157 million to $7.439 billion in the week that ended October 21.

However, fresh inflows of $1.5 billion from the Asian Development Bank have increased the State Bank of Pakistan’s reserves to $9 billion.