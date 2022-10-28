Nepra fines NTDC for third time in six months

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs10 million on the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) for its failure to satisfy the authority in the matter of revision in minimum loading limit of Lalpir and Pakgen power plants.

This is the third time in the last six months that the power regulator has imposed a fine on this state-run entity which is responsible for transmitting power from generators to the national grid and then to power distribution companies (Discos).

Earlier on October 4, the Nepra imposed a penalty of Rs10 million on the company over a partial blackout in the country on September 1, 2021. Likewise, on May 5, 2022, the power regulator imposed a Rs50 million fine on the NTDC over its inability to restore power supply during the countrywide blackout on January 9, 2021.

The latest fine has been imposed on the company on account of revision in the minimum loading and not satisfying the regulator when it was asked to explain its stance. Nepra said in a statement on Thursday that in April 2021, the minimum loading limit of Lalpir and Pakgen power plants was revised from 20 per cent to 50 per cent, whereby the general manager – System Operation – had told the Central Power Purchasing Agency-Guaranteed (CPPA-G) that there would be no adverse operational effect of the said revision on national grid.

However, the succeeding general manager – System Operation – informed that the said revision adversely affected system operations and led to increasing the generation basket price. The Nepra inquired from the NTDC/NPCC to clarify the reasons for change in stance of the later GM. However, the NTDC/NPCC failed to satisfy the authority.

Subsequently, the authority initiated legal proceedings against the NTDC. An explanation dated October 13, 2021, was issued to the NTDC under Rule 4 (1) of the Nepra (Fines) Rules 2002, followed by a show cause notice on December 30, 2021, under Rule 4 (8) & (9) of the Nepra (Fines) Rules 2002.

Moreover, an opportunity for a hearing was also granted to the NTDC on April 6, 2022, but it failed to provide any satisfactory response and was found guilty of violating relevant provisions of the NEPRA Act, Rules and Regulations. Therefore, the authority imposed a fine of Rs10 million on the NTDC.