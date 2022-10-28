IK gets a rare institutional response

PTI chairman Imran Khan. —File

The surprising appearance of the ISI DG to attend the ISPR DG’s press conference on Thursday was unprecedented and a rare show of institutional response to Imran Khan-led PTI’s never-ending months long smear campaign against the top command of the Pakistani Army and ISI. Both the officers — Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum and Lt-Gen Babar Iftikhar — were calm, composed and polite in their media interaction. It was the simmering anger within the institution over the PTI’s prolonged, unabated onslaught against it that led them to go public like never before.

Till now, there has been a general policy of not directly reacting to Imran Khan’s allegations and PTI’s anti-army campaign, particularly through its social media team. However, all limits were crossed when, of late, the party and its chairman started pointing fingers at the institution over senior journalist Arshad Sharif’s killing in Kenya.



This allegation has two serious implications for the Army and its top command. Firstly, the institution was wrongly blamed for this heinous crime without any evidence. Secondly, the campaign run by the largest political party in Pakistan was so vicious that it was bound to cause mistrust among people against the institution. This situation appears to have necessitated the extraordinary press conference held on Thursday.

Both the Generals shared some startling facts to expose what they called the lies and baseless smear campaign of Imran Khan, his followers and their media partner, doing spin-doctoring for the PTI against the institutions and their top leadership. The crux of the duo’s press conference was not only to counter Imran Khan’s offensive launched against the institution ever since his removal from the office of Prime Minister but to also warn the people how dangerous it is for Pakistan to create hatred against the military and its command.

It was made clear that the institution and its leadership are being targeted for following the law and the Constitution and for refusing to meet the unconstitutional and illegal demands of Imran Khan. The ISI DG made the startling disclosure that Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was offered an extension for an indefinite period in March this year by the competent authority (Imran Khan) to secure the former’s help in saving his government from the opposition’s no confidence.

General Bajwa did not accept the offer, and he was not ready to repeat the past mistakes of political wheeling and dealing. The ISI DG rightly wondered how soon after the removal of PTI government, the all-admired Army Chief of Imran Khan became his worst target.

He said that when lies are spread so frequently and so confidently, some truths need to be told to check the looming chaos. The two generals belied Imran Khan’s narrative of regime change and the US cipher and shared facts about how the PTI’s KPK government and ARY’s Salman Iqbal made Arshad Sharif leave Pakistan and then land in Kenya. Now all eyes are set on Imran Khan. How will he react now? Will he realise how his irresponsible statements regarding the military and its top command and his party’s campaign compelled the army to respond as an institution? Will he again ridicule the neutrality of the army? Will he now call the top military commanders “traitors” and “handlers”? Will Imran Khan again seek the army’s interference to get him early elections? Will he politicise the future army chief?