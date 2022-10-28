Ex-PTI MNA Shakoor Shad appears before NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Shakoor Shad, ex-MNA of the PTI from NA-246 Lyari, Karachi, who had resigned in April this year, appeared before Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Thursday and explained that he did not resign voluntarily but under pressure of his party.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had summoned Abdul Shakoor Shad to explain his position as per the order passed by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the writ petition No3321 of 2022 Abdul Shakoor Shad vs Election Commission of Pakistan. In the meeting, Abdul Shakoor Shad said that he had resigned under pressure of the party, while he was not in favour of it. To confirm his position, Abdul Shakoor Shad also presented some documents to the speaker National Assembly. The NA speaker, hearing the MNA’s stance, directed the Assembly Secretariat to inform him after reviewing legally Shad’s stance in the context of Constitution and law. It may be mentioned here that Abdul Shakoor Shad had challenged in IHC the acceptance of his resignation by the Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf without hearing him.