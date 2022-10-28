Anchor died from blood loss 30 minutes after attack: report

Journalist Arshad Sharif. —Twitter

ISLAMABAD: Tens of thousands of mourners on Thursday attended the funeral of Arshad Sharif who was shot dead by police in Kenya.

The funeral at Faisal Mosque drew up to 40,000 mourners, according to police at the scene, with people spilling into the gardens and surrounding streets. Many media figures attended, but supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party made up a large proportion of the crowd, waving flags and chanting “Arshad, your blood will bring revolution”. “Arshad Sharif sacrificed his life to expose the faces of the corrupt and we should not let that sacrifice be for nothing,” said Muhammad Iqbal, a 35-year-old shopkeeper and PTI supporter who came from Rawalpindi.

Samina Qureshi said PTI supporters came “to vent our anger”. After prayers, coffin bearers struggled to push through the crowd to a waiting ambulance for onward passage to H-11 graveyard. Arshad Sharif died of blood loss thirty minutes after he was shot in the chest and head, the report of a preliminary post-mortem conducted in Pakistan revealed on Thursday. An eight-member medical board comprising senior doctors from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) released the report after performing the autopsy on Sharif’s body. During the postmortem, the body was also X-rayed and CT-scanned.

According to the report, fragments of metal from bullets found in Sharif’s lungs, heart, stomach, kidney and other parts of the body have been dispatched to the forensic laboratory. The final report would be prepared after receiving the forensic laboratory’s findings. Sharif was laid to rest in Islamabad’s H-11 cemetery on Thursday.