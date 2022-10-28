Got no foreign gifts in PTI govt: Ashrafi

LAHORE: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has denied that he did not disclose the foreign gifts he received while serving in the Imran’s government.

In a press release issued Thursday, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said he did not get any gift and was unaware of anything related to the gifts. It was all unfounded rumours and mere propaganda, he said. “If any gift was received in my name, it must be with the protocol people”, Ashrafi stated. Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi clarified the gifts he received while he was in Saudi Arabia with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have been deposited in the Toshakhana.

Kasim Abbasi adds: The News story — ‘Why did Imran Khan not declare expensive gifts in next 10 visits to Arab states’ — published on October 27 was based on record maintained by the chief of protocol and Toshakhana. The report said, “The Toshakhana record available with The News further discloses that key delegation members of the then prime minister Imran Khan like ..... and Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi were the ones who did not declare to have received any gift from these friendly Arab countries”. It was a statement of fact, according to the record, that does not say that Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi received any gift, nor was it meant to communicate so.