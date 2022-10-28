Shibli gets interim bail in F-9 park rally case

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Thursday granted interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shibli Faraz in FIR pertaining violation of section-144 registered by Islamabad police. Additional District and Session Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case filed by the PTI leader. The petitioner’s lawyer said that all sections applied in the FIR were bailable. He said that the PTI had arranged procession in F-9 Park and it did not fall under section 144.The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs5,000.