Imran’s politics based on lies: Fazl

CHINIOT: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that they had saved the country from bankruptcy within six months of coming to the government. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, he said that the murder of Arshad Sharif is a tragedy, local media reported. "We stand with the bereaved family. There should be no politics over the issue." He said that Imran Khan's entire politics is based on wickedness and lie. "Imran Khan has no manifesto. Ideologically orphan parties wait for an accident," he maintained.