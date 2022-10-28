Knowledge-based agriculture lifeline of Pakistan: Alvi

FAISALABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has said knowledge-based agriculture is the lifeline of Pakistan, which needs to be promoted to overcome environmental challenges and address food needs, in addition to transforming the country from a net food importer to a net food exporter.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Natural Agri-Innovation Centre set up near Sahianwala Interchange here on Thursday. The president said human intervention changed the natural balance between population and resources. “We must improve our demography by controlling population explosion,” he said, adding that climatic change played havoc with Pakistan. He mentioned the Billion Tree Tsunami project, saying that it was a need of the hour to address environmental challenges. Some countries introduced drip and sprinkle irrigation to save precious water and Pakistan could follow suit. Those countries used genetic engineering to develop high-yielding and disease and heat-resistant species to enhance their agriculture production. He cited that the Netherlands was 19 per cent smaller than Pakistan, but it became the second-largest food exporter in the world.

“We channelize 158 million acres feet water through glaciers and rains. Out of it, hardly four million acres is required to be drained into the sea to save coastal belt from the backlash of saline sea water,” he said.