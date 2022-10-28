New labs inaugurated at PMAS-AAUR

Rawalpindi : To provide quality information and analyse plant diseases, pest management and nutrient deficiencies, National Entomological Reference Laboratory (NERL), Plant Pathology Laboratory and Entomological Entrepreneurship Hub (EEH), inaugurated at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Wednesday.

A ceremony was organized in this regard by the Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology at PMAS-AAUR. University’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qamar-uz Zaman was the chief guest while Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fayyaz-ul-Hassan sahi, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Prof Dr Muhammad Naeem, Chairpersons, faculty members and research students were also present on the occasion.

NEL laboratory will not only research but also support malaria/dengue control programs with mosquito surveillance, directing insecticide applications and insecticides resistance monitoring.