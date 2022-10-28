Motorists hope e-challan system to bring transparency

Islamabad : The motorists have hoped that e-challan system will help avoid ‘arguments’ with the traffic wardens and ensure complete transparency to the satisfaction of all the stakeholders.

Usman Zafar, a motorist, said “The argument between motorists and the traffic wardens is a common scene on the roads. If e-challan system works effectively then it will bring transparency and also save ‘precious’ time of motorists and the traffic wardens.”

“I heard that the traffic wardens make videos of traffic violations and then take action against the violators. This system could neither be put in place everywhere nor could it yield the desired results. Now I hope e-challan will address this issue to a greater extent,” he said.

The e-challan system will utilize features of the Smart City Project and will be able to generate tickets against the vehicle used to violate traffic rules.

The Safe City Cameras have been installed all over the city including highways to monitor vehicular traffic. Through CCTV cameras installed at different points on the roads, traffic violations will be captured and e-challan will be dispatched to the home address of the owner of the vehicle. This is the latest addition after a vehicle management system, automatic number plate recognition system, and intelligent video surveillance.

An official informed that “The motorist will get e-challans at their home address due to traffic violations including over speeding, signal jumping, line and lane change, travelling without lights, rash driving, excessive smoke, using a mobile phone while driving and not wearing seat belt or helmet if on a bike.”