President Alvi for launch of national mental health helpline

Islamabad : President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday stressed the need for broader and comprehensive consultation by the government with all the stakeholders for developing and launching an effective national mental health helpline for counselling and information.

In a meeting on mental health held here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, he said a collaborative network between stakeholders in the public and private sectors, as well as non-government organizations, was a way forward to promoting mental healthcare and reducing the stigma attached to seeking mental health help.

Rabia Javeri Agha, Chairperson National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR); Dr. Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, Country Director WHO; Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalili, Dean Shifa Tameer Millat University; Dr. Shabana Saleem, Director General Health; Dr. Rizwan Taj, Dean FMTI; Dr. Uzma Masroor, Head of Psychology Department Air University; Prof Dr. Imtiaz Dogar, from Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS), Dr Asif Kamal and others attended the meeting.

The president called upon all the stakeholders including federal and provincial governments, Pakistan Mental Health Coalition, Pakistan Psychiatric Society, Pakistan Psychological Association, World Health Organization, World Bank, Global Fund, and Non-Government Organizations to pool their resources and institutional intellect.

He emphasized the need for a preventive cure by creating necessary human resources on a fast-track basis which was possible through providing necessary training to the general practitioners, lady health workers as well as nurses and launching short-term diploma courses for health workers and integrating the mental health well-being in the primary healthcare system.

The president noted with concern that Pakistan, home to over 220 million people, had one of the lowest mental health indicators in the world.

As per estimates of the WHO, over 30 million people in the country are suffering from some sort of mental disorder but it has less than 500 psychiatrists which leave 80 percent of people untreated with common mental health disorders, he added.