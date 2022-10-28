WPC team visits PIMS cancer centre

Islamabad : A delegation of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC) on Thursday visited the breast cancer screening centre, Pakistan Institute of Medical Science (PIMS) to examine the available facilities for patients.
Member National Assembly Shahida Rahmani, Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of National Health, Dr Shazia Sobia and other National Assembly members including Wajiha Qamar, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Dr Samina and others visited the breast cancer screening center Radiology Department and Breast Centre at PIMS.
Head of the Radiology Department, Dr. Ayesha Isani Majeed and her team briefed the women’s caucus delegation on the breast cancer awareness campaign and regarding the free facilities being provided at the state-of-the-art Federal Breast Cancer Screening Centre.
She said that the services at the Centre included breast ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, FNAC, breast biopsy and other facilities. The delegation appreciated the provision of free facilities by PIMS’s breast screening center and agreed that this information should be disseminated to women so that effective strategies can be followed after diagnosis in Pakistan. -- APP
