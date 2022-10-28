PNCA marks Kashmir occupation day as black day

Islamabad : The Pakistan National Council of the Arts in collaboration with Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan organised a series of activities on Thursday to condemn the illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian security forces 76 years ago when the region's Muslim majority wanted to be part of Pakistan.

According to organisers, the PNCA is playing an active role in highlighting the atrocities, tyranny, and human rights violations in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K)and the need to hold referendums as per resolutions of the United Nations.

The activities include a two hours program wherein a puppet show, stage play, violin performance on Kashmiri song, mime show, speeches, and tableau by school children were presented. The program commenced at 10 am at PNCA’s Auditorium with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Hifza Muddassar, Naat in the Kashmiri language recited by Salma Khan.

The puppet show was highly applauded by the audience.

The PNCA also presented stage plays based on the theme of regular curfew in IIOJK, the keen desire of the Kashmiri young generation to promote peace in the world and get freedom from the tyranny of Indian Security Forces and the ban on media in IIOJK.

The stage play directed by Waqar Azeem was highly acclaimed and a big round of applause was earned by the performers of the stage play who portrayed the miserable lives of Kashmiri brothers and sisters in IIOJK. School Children from IMCB, G-6/2, Al Siddique School System, and Buraq School System presented speeches and tableau to mark Kashmir Black Day.

At the end of the program, a mime show based on the song “zulm bhi rahe aur aman bhi ho'' was presented by PNCA’s National Performing Art Group.