Two-day training on technical education concludes at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: Some 35 female lecturers attended the two-day training on “Tech Education” and “Women in STEM” which concluded at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar on Thursday.

The event was organised by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Foundation (KPEF) for the faculty and affiliated colleges of SBBWU. Lecturers from Nowshera, Bajaur and Kurram districts attended the training.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the event, while secretary education Dawood Khan and vice-chancellor SBBWU Dr Safia Ahmad were also present on the occasion. Henna Karamat, Director Planning and Development KPEF, gave an overview of the entire training structure regarding the initiative at the concluding ceremony.

On the first day Dr. Fouzia Jabeen, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, SBBWUP, and Dr. Owais Adnan, Assistant Prof. Institute of Management Sciences, were the resource persons whereas Dr. Jibran Ali Khan, Najib Ahmad, Dr Sonia Saleem and Fakhira Najib were resource persons for the second day.

The speakers highlighted the importance of interactive and digital learning. The entire training was focused on acquiring futuristic skills related to business models, soft skills, breaking stereotypes through gender inclusivity and STEM Education and its inclusion in curriculum and technological ways to improve classroom teaching to prepare future leaders.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Safia Ahmed, while talking to the participants, stressed the need for updated training sessions during the fast paced digital era where media and Information Technology are the basic essentials. “And the faculty nowadays need to be technology-oriented in order to prepare their students for their careers.”

The minister, speaking on the occasion, enlightened the audience that many initiatives taken by the Higher Education Department and Ministry of Science and Technology are underway. “The government is trying to provide technical skills to the students and especially women empowerment is its aim. More stress is focused on STEM education,” he added.

He said that E-Commerce would be started in commerce colleges and the department of higher education would actively pursue it.

The minister further said the government had introduced many schemes for the students but the main issue was employability of the graduates. “In future we need to ensure equipping students with technical skills first and then providing them with gadgets so that they may be able to earn from home and this is the real investment,” he remarked.

Secretary, Higher Education, Archives & Libraries, Daud Khan lauded the efforts made by Henna Karamat for taking the initiative. He said that all the efforts were made to improve the quality of education. “We are working on an integrated approach and the curriculum for colleges are being designed accordingly and this training session is a step forward towards the goal.