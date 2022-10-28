KP minister appeals to donors for assistance

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur called on the high ups of international donor organisations to apprise them of the developmental momentum and the situation arising out of the recent rains and floods in the province.

According to a handout, the minister briefed them in detail about the government’s measures for the rehabilitation of the victims and restoration of the public installations and communication networks.

Besides the LG department secretary Syed Zaheerul Islam Shah and DG Usman Mehsud, senior officials of United Nations Development Program, Japan government’s donor agency JICA and German aid agency GIZ participated in the meeting at the KP House in Islamabad the other evening.

On the occasion, the provincial minister expressed his gratitude to the UNO and friendly countries for the generous financial support and assistance in every difficult hour including natural disasters and to speed up the development process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He clarified that keeping regional and political expediencies above all else, the international community and friendly countries extended wholehearted assistance to KP government in gearing up its development speed and rehabilitation of the victims in backdrop of the recent devastating floods in the province.

Faisal Amin Gandapur said that since the floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caused massive destruction, villages after villages had been washed away and public properties and installation had been irreparably damaged.