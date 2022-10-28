534 teachers get appointment letters in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The appointment letters were issued to as many as 534 teachers being posted on the seats lying vacant in the primary schools of the district.



“I have issued appointment letters to as many as 534 primary school teachers who succeeded in the written tests taken by the educational testing and evaluation agency,” District Education Officer Ashfaq Khan Jadoon told reporters here on Thursday.

The DEO said that the departmental selection committee had approved the appointments of the teachers in Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi, Darband and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils on the vacant posts.

“The appointment orders have been issued after meeting the criteria set by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government four such posts,” the official said.

He added that as many as 132 school teachers were appointed and posted in Mansehra tehsil, 235 teachers in Balakot tehsil, and 161 in Baffa-Pakhal tehsil six teachers in Darband tehsil and seven in Oghi tehsil.

Jadoon said that the education department wanted to address the teachers’ shortage issue on a priority basis and it was why such a big number of educationists was appointed in the department.

The district education officer (Women) has also issued appointment letters to over 250 female primary school teachers and posted them on the seats lying vacant in the district.