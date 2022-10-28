McIlroy fears ‘irreparable’ split

DORAL: World number one Rory McIlroy has said the divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf risks becoming “irreparable” but six-times major winner Phil Mickelson, one of the leading players on the Saudi-backed circuit has insisted the new competition is now a “force in the game”.
The LIV series concludes at Doral, near Miami, this weekend with a team championship featuring eye-watering multi-millions as prize money but the animosity the breakaway has caused has left McIlroy worried for the game.
