Sindh fall short of runs on opening day

LAHORE: An outstanding display of fast bowling by Aamer Yamin saw Sindh getting bowled out for a paltry 188 against Central Punjab at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on the first day of the sixth round of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Thursday.

The right-arm pacer picked up his ninth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket with five for 54 in 16 overs as Sindh’s innings was wrapped up in 56 overs.

Aamer accounted for Omair Bin Yousuf, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Muhammad Umar and Abrar Ahmed.

Central Punjab’s and the tournament’s leading run-scorer Abdullah Shafique was the only wicket to fall in the second innings.

In 17 overs, Central Punjab were 48 for one with Abid Ali (29) and Azhar Ali (14) at the crease.

Half-centuries from Asad Shafiq and Abdul Wahid Bangalzai had Balochistan batting at 262 for five against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Asad, the Balochistan captain, made 88 off 160 – hitting 10 fours and a six – and Abdul Wahid scored 59 off 92 (10 fours).

Haris Sohail made 89-ball 42 (five fours and a six).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Niaz Khan, Ihsanullah, Sajid Khan and Israrullah picked up a wicket each.

Southern Punjab’s Umar Siddiq and Usman Salahuddin smashed centuries against Northern at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium as the batting side reached 249 for two in 79 overs.

Umar made 117 off 209 (16 fours and a six) and Usman was unbeaten on 108 off 228 (16 fours). This was Umar’s 14th first-class century and Usman’s 25th.

Scores in brief:

Central Punjab elect to bowl against Sindh at Pindi Cricket Stadium

Sindh 188 all out, 56 overs (Saad Khan 29, Saim Ayub 26, Zahid Mehmood 24, Muhammad Umar 23, Sarfaraz Ahmed 22; Aamer Yamin 5-54)

Central Punjab 48-1, 17 overs (Abid Ali 29 not out)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elect to bowl against Balochistan at the Multan Cricket Stadium

Balochistan 262-5, 81 overs (Asad Shafiq 88, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 59, Haris Sohail 42, Imam-ul-Haq 33)

Northern elect to bowl against Southern Punjab at Abbottabad Cricket Stadium

Southern Punjab 249-2, 79 overs (Umar Siddiq 117, Usman Salahuddin 108 not out)